2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs New Mahindra XUV 500: Specs, Images, Price - Which One is a Better SUV?

2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image Hyundai)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Both Mahindra XUV 500 and Hyundai Creta SUVs got facelift this year with some upgrade. Both the cars are preferred by buyers that wants a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:In terms of looks, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearanceThe front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters. Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.Powering the base trim Creta is the 1.4L CRDi diesel engine which delivers 88 hp of power and 219 Nm of peak torque. The upper variants come with 1.6L dual VTVT petrol engine that churns out 121 hp, 151 Nm of torque and 1.6L CRDi VGT diesel engine that powers out 126 hp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The car gets two transmission options 6-speed automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission.The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a petrol engine producing 140 bhp of power and is available with an automatic gearbox only.The Creta comes with a five-seat layout and dual-tone interiors. The car has full automatic temperature control, touchscreen infotainment system along with 4 speakers including 2 tweeters for intensifying bass. It also offers leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, 6-way electronically adjustable driver seat, console armrest with leather finish cup holder in rear seat armrest and rear AC vent. The new Creta also features sunroof.Inside the cabin, the new XUV500 gets tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. The rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster.In terms of safety, Hyundai Creta gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control(ESC) and static bending lights.In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift comes with 6 airbags along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control.