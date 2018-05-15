English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
The car has been spotted completely undisguised on India roads.
Hyundai Creta. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)
Hyundai is all set to launch the 2018 Creta SUV facelift in India in coming weeks and various dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for the same but the car hasn’t been officially revealed yet. After months of testing in India under heavy camouflage, the car has already been spotted on camera completely undisguised on the India roads. Being a facelift, most of the changes include the addition of features and updates to the interiors and exterior design. The car looks similar to the model that was unveiled at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil last year.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Motoroids)
At the front, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearance.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Motoroids)
Inside the cabin, India-bound Creta facelift is expected to get dual-tone layout with matching upholstery along with a new 7-inch infotainment system that supports AUX, USB, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The top-end variant is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The variant wise features of the updated SUV has been leaked online, click here to see. New features on the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift SUV include cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof, 6-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat and a wearable smart key band as seen with the Tata Nexon. Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will continue the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units. As per the document the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue body colours have been replaced by Passion Orange and Marina Blue. Polar White and Passion Orange will be offered as a dual tone option with black roof.
Also Watch
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Motoroids)
At the front, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearance.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift. (Image: Motoroids)
Inside the cabin, India-bound Creta facelift is expected to get dual-tone layout with matching upholstery along with a new 7-inch infotainment system that supports AUX, USB, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The top-end variant is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The variant wise features of the updated SUV has been leaked online, click here to see. New features on the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift SUV include cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof, 6-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat and a wearable smart key band as seen with the Tata Nexon. Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will continue the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units. As per the document the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue body colours have been replaced by Passion Orange and Marina Blue. Polar White and Passion Orange will be offered as a dual tone option with black roof.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift India
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift India Price
- Creta
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift India
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift India Price
- Creta
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL