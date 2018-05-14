English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Variant Wise Features Leaked, Launch Soon
Here are leaked variant wise features of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV facelift.
Hyundai Creta. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)
Hyundai is all set to launch the 2018 Creta SUV facelift in India in coming weeks and various dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for the same but the car hasn’t been officially revealed yet. After months of testing in India under heavy camouflage, the car has already been spotted on camera completely undisguised on the India roads. Being a facelift, most of the changes include the addition of features and updates to the interiors and exterior design. It is expected that the new Creta facelift will look similar to the model that was unveiled at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil last year. The variant wise features of the updated SUV has been leaked online but there is no confirmation from the company regarding these documents.
2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift leaked features. (Image: Team-BHP)
New features on the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift SUV include cruise control, wireless charging, electric sunroof, 6-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat and a wearable smart key band as seen with the Tata Nexon. Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will continue the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units. As per the document the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue body colours have been replaced by Passion Orange and Marina Blue. Polar White and Passion Orange will be offered as a dual tone option with black roof.
At the front, Hyundai Creta facelift gets larger grille and the bumper has been redesigned to give it a wider look. The fog lamps are now horizontal as compared to the vertical fog lamps on the previous generation Creta and there’s also a reworked skid plate on the bumper. Overall, the front fascia now sports a more blacked-out theme as compared to the bold chrome treatment it had before. The side profile along with the rear-end of the car remains largely the same and the rear bumper has been updated with repositioning of the reflectors along with the addition of a fin antenna design. The wheel designs have been updated too with a more blacked-out appearance.
Hyundai Creta interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Hyundai Brazil)
Inside the cabin, India-bound Creta facelift is expected to get dual-tone layout with matching upholstery along with a new 7-inch infotainment system that supports AUX, USB, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The top-end variant is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof.
