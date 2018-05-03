English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Hyundai i20 Active Facelift Launched in India for Rs 6.99 Lakh
The car gets a revised touchscreen and button arrangement identical to the 2018 Hyundai i20 which was recently launched in India.
2018 Hyundai i20 Active Facelift. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai has silently launched 2018 facelifted i20 Active crossover in India for a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car has been listed on company’s official website and boasts few cosmetic upgrades. The main change that gathers the attention is the new blue and white dual tone paint scheme. Other than that, the car gets silver finish front fog lamp and rear reflector surrounds and black rub strip at the base of the boot lid.
Inside the cabin, the car gets a revised touchscreen and button arrangement identical to the 2018 Hyundai i20 which was recently launched in India. The car gets new Alps blue interior highlights that complement the dual tone exterior along with the updated seat upholstery.
The Hyundai i20 Active continues to have 1.2 L Kappa Petrol engine that produces 83 Ps and comes mated to 5-speed manual gearbox. The car also have existing 1.4 L U2 CRDi diesel engine that produces 90 Ps and comes paired with 6-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of safety, the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 comes with 6 airbags, parking assist and auto door lock at high speed.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
