2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh, Gets New Features and Design

Hyundai has officially launched the new 2018 Santro in India. The new Santro sports dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The new Santro also gets a driver-centric. The new Hyundai Santro features a segment first rear AC vents and a unique propeller design to the vents itself. The new Santro gets a 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who had endorsed the original Hyundai Santro, was present at the launch of the new tall-boy design hatchback.Speaking at the world premiere of The all-new Santro, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, Today is a historic moment as we announced the 'world premiere of The all-new Santro'. The SANTRO is an iconic and legendary brand in India that has won the hearts of Millions of customers for the last two decades. The magic of Santro continues with The All New SANTRO receiving overwhelming response In less than two weeks. With Modern Stylish Tall Boy Design, Comfortable, Premium Cabin. New Age Technology, Customer Centric Safety, All Round Performance and Complete Peace of Mind, the all-new Santro will set a new benchmark in modern mobility.Prices for the new Hyundai Santro start from Rs 3.89 lakh for the D-Lite variant and goes up to 5.64 lakh for the CNG Sportz variant. The AMT variant is present only in the Magna and Sportz variants and the price for the automatic start from Rs 5.18 lakh. Furthermore, Hyundai says the new Santro is bigger, wider and more spacious. Dimensions for the new Hyundai hatchback are 3,610 x 1,645 x 1,560 mm (Length x Width x Height). The wheelbase is 2,400 mm and the tyres used on the new Santro are 165/70 R14 steel wheels.The new Santro comes packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system has Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.The new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver's Airbag provide safety to customers. The new Santro also gets another segment first - impact sensing auto door unlock. When it comes to the list of segments firsts, the new Hyundai Santro also gets a Micro Antenna.When it comes to the engine, the new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The new Santro is the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology. The new Santro comes with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment). Apart from this, the new Hyundai Santro will be available in 7 exterior colours including 2 new colours - Imperial Beige and Diana Green.