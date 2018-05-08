English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

2018 Jawa 350 Special Unveiled - Detailed Image Gallery

The Jawa 350cc range of motorcycles are our traditional motorcycles and are produced in three basic forms.

Updated:May 8, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
2018 Jawa 350 Special. (Image: Jawa)
There were many brands from all over the world in the history of motorcycle production. Only some of them have become permanently fixed in the awareness of the worlds' public and have become famous. One of the most famous motorcycle production companies is Jawa and the bike manufacturer has recently unveiled its new offering for the European market called the Jawa 350 Special.

In terms of looks, the motorcycle gets large fairing and retro colour scheme. The round headlight, flat seat, twin exhausts, cafe racer like tail section and extensive use of chrome does make it a ‘blast from the past’.

The bike is powered by same 397 cc parallel-twin engine as on the Jawa 350 OHC. Manufactured by Chinese firm Shinray, the engine makes 27.6 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 30.6 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The bike will not be available in the market but it is expected that we can soon see a motorcycle with Jawa badge in India as in back in 2016, Mahindra acquired 60 percent stake in Classic Legends Private Limited, the company that has an exclusive brand license agreement with Jawa Moto for India and other Asian countries.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
