2018 JK Tyre Monsoon Scooter Rally Powered by TVS Racing to Start on August 25

Riders from Maharashtra will take part in the annual JK Tyre Monsoon Scooter Rally will be held on August 25. Organised by Sportscraft and powered by TVS Racing, riders from different parts of the state and neighbouring cities are gearing up to take part in this rally.The 29th edition of the rally will be held in the backwoods of Poyanje, Chouk and Rasayani (in adjoining Raigad district) and is expected to test the riders' skills and their scooters' mettle in slushy conditions. A maximum of 50 entries would be accepted on a first-come basisThe event is open to all Indian-made scooters and will see competitions in three categories: S-1, two-stroke scooters between 80cc to 110cc; four-stroke scooters from 80cc to 210cc in Group B; and S-2 between 110cc to 160cc geared scooters. Standard entries would be accepted till 5 pm on August 16, while late entries close on August 21, it added.