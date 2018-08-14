English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 JK Tyre Monsoon Scooter Rally Powered by TVS Racing to Start on August 25
Organised by Sportscraft and powered by TVS Racing, riders from different parts of the state and neighbouring cities are gearing up to take part in this rally.
Photo for representational purpose only. (Image: TVS Motor Company)
Loading...
Riders from Maharashtra will take part in the annual JK Tyre Monsoon Scooter Rally will be held on August 25. Organised by Sportscraft and powered by TVS Racing, riders from different parts of the state and neighbouring cities are gearing up to take part in this rally.
The 29th edition of the rally will be held in the backwoods of Poyanje, Chouk and Rasayani (in adjoining Raigad district) and is expected to test the riders' skills and their scooters' mettle in slushy conditions. A maximum of 50 entries would be accepted on a first-come basis
The event is open to all Indian-made scooters and will see competitions in three categories: S-1, two-stroke scooters between 80cc to 110cc; four-stroke scooters from 80cc to 210cc in Group B; and S-2 between 110cc to 160cc geared scooters. Standard entries would be accepted till 5 pm on August 16, while late entries close on August 21, it added.
The 29th edition of the rally will be held in the backwoods of Poyanje, Chouk and Rasayani (in adjoining Raigad district) and is expected to test the riders' skills and their scooters' mettle in slushy conditions. A maximum of 50 entries would be accepted on a first-come basis
The event is open to all Indian-made scooters and will see competitions in three categories: S-1, two-stroke scooters between 80cc to 110cc; four-stroke scooters from 80cc to 210cc in Group B; and S-2 between 110cc to 160cc geared scooters. Standard entries would be accepted till 5 pm on August 16, while late entries close on August 21, it added.
Also Watch
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...