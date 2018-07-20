2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 with ABS Launched in India for Rs 2.98 Lakh

Kawasaki India has today launched the all-new 2018 Ninja 300 for Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The all new Ninja 300 comes with front and rear Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with new colours and graphics. As a part of India Kawasaki’s expansion plan, the all-new Ninja 300 also gets locally produced parts.The new Ninja 300 is equipped with a liquid-cooled strong parallel twin cylinder, DOHC and 8 valves engine like other models of Ninja series. The new high-tensile steel frame adds to the chassis stability and the assist & slipper clutch, based on racing technology, acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism that enables a lighter clutch lever pull.On the interior front, the dual headlights like Ninja ZX-10R and wheel design like Ninja ZX-14R indicate styling package is directly related to bigger Ninja supersport models.Now the all-new Ninja 300 ABS is available in two colour options namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue. Customers doing pre-booking will be given “3 years of unlimited mileage warranty offer” on the all new Ninja 300 ABS.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said “We just started localizing for Ninja 300 ABS as a part of our expansion plan. Initiatives like “Make In India” have also been encouraging factors in increasing localization. The localization gives us a benefit to set a very competitive price, because of which we can offer many new customers an opportunity to enjoy our product and also start experiencing fun of supersports riding.”