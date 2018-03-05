2018 Mahindra Mojo UT300 Launched in India for Rs 1.49 Lakh

Mahindra Two Wheelers Division, a part of the US $19 billion Mahindra Group, today unleashed a new variant of its popular bike – the Mojo Universal Tourer (MOJO UT) 300. The Mojo UT 300 has been designed to conquer all terrains and is for the discerning new customer. Launched at Rs.1.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), there is an Exclusive Introductory Benefit of Rs.10,000 per bike, valid till March 2018.Speaking on the launch, Prakash Wakankar, CEO – Two Wheelers Business said "At Mahindra, we have always believed in innovation and providing our consumers an exciting value proposition. With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new age bike enthusiast. With the launch of this new variant, the Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India."Mojo UT 300 comes equipped with 300 cc Liquid Cooled engine with 4 Valve single cylinder DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft), compact digital panel and carburetor fuel system. The bike uses a twin-tube frame with high torsional rigidity, large 320 mm petal front disc brakes, 17’’ tubeless tyres and high-pressure gas charged offset rear mono-shox with separator floating piston. These features are enhanced with a 21-litre fuel tank.The other variant in the Mojo portfolio is the Mojo Xtreme Tourer (XT) 300 which comes equipped with Upside Down Front Fork Suspension, Electronic Fuel Injection System and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres.