2018 Mahindra XUV500 Alloy Wheels Design Revealed, Additional Images Emerge
Additional images show the Mahindra XUV500 standing at a dealer stockyard, meaning the launch of the flagship Mahindra SUV is imminent.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift alloy design. (Image: TeamBHP)
The spy images and details of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift continue to roll-out as an image showcasing the alloy wheel design emerge. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 was recently spied without any camouflage showcasing the exteriors and exteriors of the SUV, followed by the details of the engine specifications. Additional images show the Mahindra XUV500 standing at a dealer stockyard, meaning the launch of the flagship Mahindra SUV is imminent.
This is the first time alloy design of the XUV500 has emerged apart from the front, side, rear and cabin spy images, along with the complete engine specs. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
About the spy images - the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two.
The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tail gate design and tail lamp clusters.
Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Engine Details Emerge, Power Increased to 155 HP!
Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked tail lights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift cabin (Image: TeamBHP)
The interior spy shots suggest that the facelift version will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console.
Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, hand brake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
