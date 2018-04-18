English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift - Detailed Image Gallery
Here is a detailed image gallery of the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift which was launched in India today.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra has launched the facelifted XUV500 SUV in India today at a starting price of Rs 12.32 Lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). There are 12 variants to choose from and ranges from Rs 12.32 Lakh to Rs 17.88 Lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). The XUV500 is the flagship product from the house of Mahindra in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It is also Mahindra’s first global-standard SUV. The outgoing Mahindra XUV500 has been in the market for about three years now and was priced in the range of Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
The segment in which the XUV500 stands is now getting more and more competitive with the growing market of Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass, so were are a lot of eyeballs waiting to see what Mahindra has to offer in the XUV500 facelift.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
The front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters. Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Inside the cabin, the new XUV500 will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. The rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, handbrake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a petrol engine producing 140 bhp of power and is available with an automatic gearbox only.
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
