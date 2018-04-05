English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Engine Details Emerge, Power Increased to 155 HP
The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque.
Mahindra XUV500. Image for representation only.(Photo Courtesy: Mahindra)
The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift, which was recently spied without any camouflage a couple of times, showcasing exteriors and exteriors ahead of its launch in the coming days, now has the engine specification details added to it. This is the first time details about the XUV500 has emerged apart from the spied images, revealing the complete engine specs. XUV500 serves as the flagship product from Mahindra, and has been spied a couple of times during testing before.
According to a report, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a 1.99 litre engine that was made especially for the Delhi-NCR market during the NGT diesel engine ban, but we are yet to know if the engine has received the same level of added output.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
The downsized unit develops 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque in its current form. There’s also a 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine that was introduced back in December last year, so it’s unlikely to come with any changes.
About the spy images - the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two.
The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tail gate design and tail lamp clusters.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift cabin (Image: TeamBHP)
Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked tail lights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
The interior spy shots suggest that the facelift version will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console.
Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, hand brake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
