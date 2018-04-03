English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Interiors Spied, Gets Leather Wrapped Cabin
The latest spy images suggest that the facelift version will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching.
Mahindra XUV500. Image for representation only.(Photo Courtesy: Mahindra)
The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift, which was recently spied without any camouflage ahead of its launch in the coming days, has got fresh spy images, this time of the interiors. This is the first time XUV500 has been spied completely undisguised, revealing the XUV500 facelift's cabin. XUV500 serves as the flagship product from Mahindra, and has been spied a couple of times during testing before.
The latest spy images suggest that the facelift version will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift cabin (Image: TeamBHP)
Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, hand brake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
Talking of the design changes, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two.
The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tail gate design and tail lamp clusters.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked tail lights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
The XUV500 that was spotted earlier was =the W11 variant. The power unit is expected to be the same, but refined 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque on tap. Mahindra can also add a G9 petrol AT variant equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The latest spy images suggest that the facelift version will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift cabin (Image: TeamBHP)
Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, hand brake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
Talking of the design changes, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two.
The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tail gate design and tail lamp clusters.
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked tail lights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
The XUV500 that was spotted earlier was =the W11 variant. The power unit is expected to be the same, but refined 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque on tap. Mahindra can also add a G9 petrol AT variant equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Soha Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati's Films To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'