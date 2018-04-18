2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Live Launch: Price, Mileage, Variants and More

Read the full launch story of the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift here:- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Launched in India for Rs 12.32 Lakh
As per the spy images, inside the cabin, the new XUV500 will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, handbrake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters.Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
As per the images leaked online, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.
According to a report, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a 1.99 litre engine that was made especially for the Delhi-NCR market during the NGT diesel engine ban, but we are yet to know if the engine has received the same level of added output.
