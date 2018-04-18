2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Live Launch: Price, Mileage, Variants and More

Mahindra is all set to launch the facelifted XUV500 SUV in India today and the SUV has already been spotted on Indian roads completely undisguised. The XUV500 is the flagship product from the house of Mahindra in the Indian passenger vehicles market. It is also Mahindra’s first global-standard SUV. The outgoing Mahindra XUV500 has been in the market for about three years now and is priced in the range of Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the car yet but the looks and the engine specs of the facelift XUV500 have been leaked before the launch. The segment in which the XUV500 stands is now getting more and more competitive with the growing market of Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass, so there are a lot of eyeballs waiting to see what Mahindra has to offer in the XUV500 facelift. Watch the live streaming of 2018 Mahindra XUV500 launch below.