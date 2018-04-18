English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Live Launch: Price, Mileage, Variants and More

News18.com | April 18, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
Mahindra is all set to launch the facelifted XUV500 SUV in India today and the SUV has already been spotted on Indian roads completely undisguised. The XUV500 is the flagship product from the house of Mahindra in the Indian passenger vehicles market. It is also Mahindra’s first global-standard SUV. The outgoing Mahindra XUV500 has been in the market for about three years now and is priced in the range of Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the car yet but the looks and the engine specs of the facelift XUV500 have been leaked before the launch. The segment in which the XUV500 stands is now getting more and more competitive with the growing market of Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass, so there are a lot of eyeballs waiting to see what Mahindra has to offer in the XUV500 facelift. Watch the live streaming of 2018 Mahindra XUV500 launch below.

Apr 18, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

Read the full launch story of the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift here:- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Launched in India for Rs 12.32 Lakh

Apr 18, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets soft-touch leather dashboard and door trims with premium stitch lines. It also gets paino-black centre console.

Apr 18, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

The new Mahindra XUV500 facelift will have quilted tan leather seats.

Apr 18, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)

Here is the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift in 2 new colours.

Apr 18, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Here is the comparison between new Mahindra XUV500 facelift, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta according to the features they offer.

Apr 18, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift.

Apr 18, 2018 12:07 pm (IST)

The new 2018 XUV500 facelift will be available in 5 diesel variants including 1 optional package. It also gets 1 petrol variant. 

Apr 18, 2018 12:03 pm (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift also gets a new mHawk diesel engine that produces 155 BHP and 360 Nm of torque.

Apr 18, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets new front bumper design and dual tone lower skid plate, refreshing chrome bezel on fog lamps and premium chrome door sills.

Apr 18, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets new classy split tail-lamps and sporty 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels that provide a bolder look to the SUV.

Apr 18, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift will come with a redesigned and more contemporary tailgate.

Apr 18, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

The new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift gets new bold design with bolder and more premium front grille.

Apr 18, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

As per the spy images, inside the cabin, the new XUV500 will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, handbrake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.

Apr 18, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters.​Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.

Apr 18, 2018 11:39 am (IST)

As per the images leaked online, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.

Apr 18, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

Recently we also got a chance to test the new Yaris sedan from the house of Toyota to find out is it worthy rival to Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz mid-size sedans?

Here is the first drive review of the car: - Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?

Apr 18, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

According to a report, the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a 1.99 litre engine that was made especially for the Delhi-NCR market during the NGT diesel engine ban, but we are yet to know if the engine has received the same level of added output.

Apr 18, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift has been spotted various times on the India roads now and the car has created a lot buzz on social media platforms.

