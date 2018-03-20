2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised

Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)

Mahindra XUV500 facelift rear. (Image: TeamBHP)

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 facelift has been spied without any camouflage ahead of its launch in the coming days. This is the first time XUV500 has been spied completely undisguised, revealing the XUV500 facelift's exterior design changes. XUV500 serves as the flagship product from Mahindra, and has been spied a couple of times during testing before.Talking of the design changes, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two.The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tail gate design and tail lamp clusters.Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked tail lights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.The XUV500 spotted is the W11 variant. There is no image of the inside of the SUV, but is expected to receive an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The power unit is expected to be the same, but refined 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder mHawk diesel engine with 168 BHP and 350 Nm of torque on tap.Mahindra can also add a G9 petrol AT variant equipped with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Stay tuned for more updates.