2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift to Launch in India Today - Here's What to Expect
Mahindra will launch its new facelifted global-standard SUV in India today.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift alloy design. (Image: TeamBHP)
Mahindra is all set to launch the facelifted XUV500 SUV in India today and the SUV has already been spotted in Indian roads completely undisguised and the car has also created lot of buzz on the social media platforms regarding its new appearance. The company hasn’t officially revealed anything about the car yet but the looks and the engine specs of the facelift XUV500 has been leaked before the launch. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
In terms of looks, the front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design. The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters.
Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift cabin (Image: TeamBHP)
As per the spy images, inside the cabin, the new XUV500 will get tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. Rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster. Additional silver trim is added to the gear knob, center armrest, handbrake lever and steering wheel. There are reports that the XUV500 will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, although it looks the same in design.
Mahindra XUV500 facelift. (Image: TeamBHP)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
