2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Hexa (Photo: SIddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Hexa. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Hexa interiors. (Image: Siddhath Safaya/News18.com)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Hexa (Image: News18.com)

With the Mahindra XUV500 Facelift's launch, there is now a new option available for buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Tata Hexa too has been a well sought after car in this segment.Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:The front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters. Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.The Tata Hexa has visual similarities to the Tata Aria. That’s because the car is built on the same platform and has received the new ‘Impact’ styling. The honeycomb grill is accentuated by the chrome strip running under it. The Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are cleverly integrated with the fog lamps and the flared wheel arches with smoked projector headlamps give the car a strong stance. The Hexa gets ample cladding all around with sharper lines and chrome, giving it a more SUV-like feel as compared to an MPV.Interestingly, the Hexa’s wheelbase is identical to the Aria but the car on a whole is longer, taller and wider. The rear end of the car has a large chrome strip which continues all the way to the outside rear view mirrors. The wrap around tail lamps has an OLED strip, giving the car a premium appearance.The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a petrol engine producing 140 bhp of power and is available with an automatic gearbox only.Powering the base trim Hexa is the 2.2-litre Varicor engine, which delivers 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. It is paired to a five-speed manual. The other upper variants - XM and XT - come with a slightly more powerful 2.2-litre 156hp 400Nm Varicor400 diesel engine. This engine gets six-speed manual as well as automatic gearboxes.Inside the cabin, the new XUV500 gets tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. The rest of the cabin looks identical to the current XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster.The Hexa has a seven-seat layout as well as a six-seat configuration. The car has automatic climate control, ConnectNext infotainment system with touchscreen along with 10-speaker JBL sound system and an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat. It also offers conveniences like – a chill compartment storage sitting above the glovebox, steering-mounted controls for audio, telephony and cruise control and a total of 29 compartment spaces. There’s also customisable mood lighting that changes according to the drive mode selected.In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift comes with 6 airbags along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control.Safety features on the Tata Hexa are similar to the new XUV500 Facelift, it also gets with 6 airbags along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control.