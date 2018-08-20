Live Blog: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift India Launch - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much-awaited Ciaz mid-size sedan facelift in India today. Sold under the umbrella of premium NEXA sub—brand, the Ciaz has long served as the flagship product for India’s largest car manufacturer and competes against the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Honda City. However, with the arrival of the Toyota Yaris and all-new Hyundai Verna and the growing demand of Honda City, Ciaz was facing a lot of competition resulting in low sales. Maruti Suzuki will now replace the current model with the facelifted version to counter the competition from the rival products. The new Ciaz will have a redesigned front end as evident with the spy images, added safety features like 6 airbags and speed indicator, and a more refined petrol engine that will be tuned to deliver more mileage, thanks to the SHVS engine. While we will soon drive the car and bring you our detailed review, follow our live launch coverage to find out what are the key changes in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.