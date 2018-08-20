Live Blog: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift India Launch - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
News18.com | August 20, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much-awaited Ciaz mid-size sedan facelift in India today. Sold under the umbrella of premium NEXA sub—brand, the Ciaz has long served as the flagship product for India’s largest car manufacturer and competes against the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Honda City. However, with the arrival of the Toyota Yaris and all-new Hyundai Verna and the growing demand of Honda City, Ciaz was facing a lot of competition resulting in low sales. Maruti Suzuki will now replace the current model with the facelifted version to counter the competition from the rival products. The new Ciaz will have a redesigned front end as evident with the spy images, added safety features like 6 airbags and speed indicator, and a more refined petrol engine that will be tuned to deliver more mileage, thanks to the SHVS engine. While we will soon drive the car and bring you our detailed review, follow our live launch coverage to find out what are the key changes in the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 3:15 pm (IST)
Surprisingly, the prices of the petrol and diesel variant with automatic variant are exactly the same.
Aug 20, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)
For a detailed launch story of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz click here.
Aug 20, 2018 2:41 pm (IST)
Take a look at the interiors of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets these safety features as standard across all the variants.
Aug 20, 2018 2:20 pm (IST)
Here are the prices of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 2:18 pm (IST)
And here it is, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift
Aug 20, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift also gets cruise control.
Aug 20, 2018 2:14 pm (IST)
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque.
Aug 20, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)
The new Ciaz gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design.
Aug 20, 2018 2:09 pm (IST)
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift comes with LED projector auto headlamps with DRLs.
Aug 20, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)
C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director, Engineering at the stage talking about the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 2:04 pm (IST)
Nexa Blue is the most selling colour of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
Aug 20, 2018 2:02 pm (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been the A3+ segment leader for the last 2 years
Aug 20, 2018 1:59 pm (IST)
R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at the launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Aug 20, 2018 1:53 pm (IST)
Samir Kochhar at the launch of the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift.
Aug 20, 2018 1:48 pm (IST)
Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays.
Aug 20, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)
The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Aug 20, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)
The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Aug 20, 2018 1:40 pm (IST)
From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps.
Aug 20, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)
The updated mid-size sedan from the house of Maruti will be competing against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris.
Aug 20, 2018 1:31 pm (IST)
The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.
Aug 20, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has already created a lot of buzz on social media as it has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks.