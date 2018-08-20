English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launching in India Today - Watch It Live Here

The car will be officially launched in India today and you can watch the live launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift here.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launching in India Today - Watch It Live Here
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki is finally launching the new 2018 Ciaz sedan facelift in India today and the company has already started to accept the bookings for the same. Although, the car has not been revealed officially by the company as of now but the spy images of the new Ciaz has been floating on the internet for quite a while now. The updates mid-size sedan by the house of Maruti has already created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Competing against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant. The car will be officially launched in India today and you can watch the live launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift below:-

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...