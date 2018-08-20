2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launching in India Today - Watch It Live Here

Maruti Suzuki is finally launching the new 2018 Ciaz sedan facelift in India today and the company has already started to accept the bookings for the same. Although, the car has not been revealed officially by the company as of now but the spy images of the new Ciaz has been floating on the internet for quite a while now. The updates mid-size sedan by the house of Maruti has already created a lot of buzz on social media platforms. Competing against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant. The car will be officially launched in India today and you can watch the live launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift below:-