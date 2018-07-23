2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Officially Teased Ahead of Launch Next Month

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: TeampBHP)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new facelift version of Ciaz sedan in Indian in coming months and the company has officially started teasing the car in the new Nexa commercial. As seen in the picture, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will have heavily designed front-end which will look a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.The car has been spotted several times on India roads now during the pre-testing phase and recently it was spotted undisguised at Maruti Suzuki’s stockyard in Haryana, hinting at an imminent launch in India. Being spotted at a stockyard, it won’t be wrong to think that the Indian automaker is planning to keep an inventory ready in order to meet the demand once the car is launched.From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to come with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine which is expected to deliver more power and torque. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit. So far there is no official announcement from the company’s end regarding the upcoming car. Keep checking this space for updates.