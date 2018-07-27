English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its premium sedan Ciaz in a 2018 Avatar in India next month.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: TeampBHP)
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new facelift version of Ciaz sedan in India next month and the car has already been spotted completely undisguised revealing the updates and new looks. As seen in the picture, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
This is the first time interior of the car has been spied, inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit that produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to 5-speed manual transmission. So far there is no official announcement from the company’s end regarding the upcoming car. Keep checking this space for updates.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift. (Image: Autoportal)
