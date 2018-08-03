English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India on August 21
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks.
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will launch the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India on August 21 followed by the media drive. The car has already created a lot of buzz on social media as it has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.
From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.
This is the first time interior of the car has been spied, inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit that produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to 5-speed manual transmission. So far there is no official announcement about the specification of the car from the company’s end. We will be bringing out the full review of the car soon after the launch. Keep checking this space for updates.
Also Watch
From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.
This is the first time interior of the car has been spied, inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit that produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to 5-speed manual transmission. So far there is no official announcement about the specification of the car from the company’s end. We will be bringing out the full review of the car soon after the launch. Keep checking this space for updates.
Also Watch
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- 2018 Ciaz Facelift
- 2018 Ciaz Facelift India
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Faceift India
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
- 2018 Ciaz Facelift
- 2018 Ciaz Facelift India
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Faceift India
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...