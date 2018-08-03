English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)70/78
BJP39
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC14
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad39015142
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India on August 21

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India on August 21
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will launch the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India on August 21 followed by the media drive. The car has already created a lot of buzz on social media as it has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.

From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.

This is the first time interior of the car has been spied, inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit that produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to 5-speed manual transmission. So far there is no official announcement about the specification of the car from the company’s end. We will be bringing out the full review of the car soon after the launch. Keep checking this space for updates.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...