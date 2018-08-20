2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India Today - See Pics

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Rear. (Image:Source)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift interiors. (Image: Source)

Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch its much awaited 2018 Ciaz facelift in India today. The car has already created a lot of buzz on social media as it has already been spotted completely undisguised before the launch revealing the updates and new looks. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight seems to come with prominent brow-shaped daytime-running lights and the sedan could also come with LED projector headlamps in the top-end variant.From the back, though, the Ciaz looks largely similar to the existing model but could come with minor tweaks to the tail lamps. The changes also go on to the fog lamp cluster which now gets chrome surround around the blacked out encasing. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift will continue to sport multi-spoke alloy wheels.Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The big change, however, could be under the hood. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine will be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine is expected to remain the same – the 1.3-litre DDiS unit that produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will be mated to 5-speed manual transmission. We will be bringing out the full review of the car soon after the launch. Keep checking this space for updates.