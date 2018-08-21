2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India at the starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh. Sold under the umbrella of premium NEXA sub—brand, the Ciaz has long served as the flagship product for India’s largest car manufacturer and competes against the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, and Honda City. However, with the arrival of the Toyota Yaris and all-new Hyundai Verna and the growing demand of Honda City, Ciaz was facing a lot of competition resulting in low sales. While we will soon drive the car and bring you our detailed review, here is a spec comparison between the Hyundai Verna and the new Ciaz.In terms of looks, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The car gets LED projector auto headlamps with prominent brow-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the car looks largely similar to the existing model but gets minor tweaks to the tail lamps. It gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift continues to sport 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.When it comes to looks, Verna is inspired from its elder sibling Elantra. At the front, the next-gen sedan by the South-Korean car manufacturer gets projector headlamps and LEDchrome-accented chrome-accented grille. The car continues to have a coup-ish sloping roofline. At the rear, the car gets LED tail lamps as on Elantra. It also gets shark fin antenna as on the Creta.Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with the mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.Hyundai Verna comes with a choice of three powertrain options – 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol, 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine and 1.4 L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine. The engines come with two transmission options - 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Both the 1.6-litre engines produces 123 bhp and 128 bhp respectively.Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets a newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster multi-information TFT display and driving mode illuminationThe Verna gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support. The interior features a two-tone dashboard with chocolate brown coloured top dash and a beige lower half. It also gets a sunroof and rear windshield blinds along with cruise control, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, and fold down hand rest for rear passengers.In terms of Safety, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters as standard. The car also gets a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.From the safety perspective, the new Hyundai Verna gets 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The car is built on advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body structure that provides rigidity. The car also has rear parking cameras.