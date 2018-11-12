2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Recalled in India Due to Faulty Speedometer Assembly

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been a success for the Indian automaker ever since it received a facelift recently. However, the facelifted Ciaz sedan has been recalled by Maruti Suzuki, under what the company calls a proactive service campaign, wherein the speedometer assembly and the owner’s manual will be replaced. The company also assures that there is no safety concern amongst the affected cars.The units of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which were manufactured between August 1, 2018, and September 21, 2018, and are of the ‘Zeta’ and ‘Alpha’ diesel-engine powered variants, are the ones that have been affected. This includes a total of 880 vehicles.Maruti Suzuki dealers will contact the affected customers and the replacement part will be offered free of cost.Maruti Suzuki has also created a section on their website wherein the customers who own the new Ciaz Diesel’s Alpha and Zeta variants can check whether their car has been affected or not. The owners will be required to enter their car’s chassis number to see if their cars fall under this campaign.Maruti Suzuki had launched the facelifted Ciaz in India on August 20, 2018, in 11 different variants with prices ranging from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.97 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In terms of looks, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The car gets LED projector auto headlamps with prominent brow-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the car looks largely similar to the existing model but gets minor tweaks to the tail lamps. It gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift continues to sport 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.