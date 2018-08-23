English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Toyota Yaris Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Variants, Mileage and More
Here is a full spec comparison between 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift and Toyota Yaris premium sedan.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new 2018 Ciaz facelift in India at the starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh. Sold under the umbrella of premium NEXA sub—brand, the Ciaz has long served as the flagship product for India’s largest car manufacturer and competes against the Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, and Honda City. However, with the arrival of the Toyota Yaris and all-new Hyundai Verna and the growing demand of Honda City, Ciaz was facing a lot of competition resulting in low sales. While we will soon drive the car and bring you our detailed review, here is a spec comparison between the Toyota Yaris and the new Ciaz.
Looks:-
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
In terms of looks, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift gets heavily designed front-end which looks a lot sharper than before. The car gets LED projector auto headlamps with prominent brow-shaped DRLs. At the rear, the car looks largely similar to the existing model but gets minor tweaks to the tail lamps. It gets LED rear lamps with dynamic flow design. From the sides, the Ciaz facelift continues to sport 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris displayed at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Toyota Yaris gets a big grille upfront with rectangular stretched back headlights and teardrop fog lights. Toyota has used a lot of chrome to highlight the premium sedan design. The Yaris is wider than most of the competitors in the segment, making it a spacious car inside the cabin. Overall, the Yaris is both muscular and curvy, making it look every bit premium.
Engine:-
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.
Under the hood, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine has been carried forward. Both engines come with the mild hybrid technology. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp of maximum power and churns out 138Nm of peak torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine produces 89bhp of power and churns out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission.
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris . (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
In India, Toyota Yaris is be offered with a single 1.5-litre 4-cylinder, petrol engine with an output of 108hp. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox alongside a 7-step CVT (automatic transmission). A petrol-hybrid can be added in the later stage.
Interiors:-
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift interiors.
Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz gets new light-colored faux wood inlays, Apart from this, the car gets a newly designed instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster multi-information TFT display and driving mode illumination
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
In the Yaris, there are a total of 12 of first-in-class features, including roof-mounted air vents with ambient illumination, acoustic and vibration control glass, 4.2-inch TFT MID with Eco wallet, hand/air gesture control for the infotainment system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and tail lamps with LED line guide. Other highlights include projector headlamps with LED line guide, LED DRLs, Shark-fin antenna, piano black interior, rear power outlets, rear sunshade and more.
Safety:-
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift.
In terms of Safety, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters as standard. The car also gets a reverse parking camera with parking sensors.
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris ATIV airbags. (Image: Toyota Thailand)
Yaris is equipped with an all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags (including a driver knee airbag), Hill-start Assist Control (HSC) and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), front parking sensors ABS, EBD and ESP. Toyota Yaris with similar specs was awarded five stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.
