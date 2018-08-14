English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
The special edition Dzire gets a 2-speaker music system with Bluetooth functionality, reverse parking sensors, front power windows, wheel cover and a central locking system.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki has launched a special edition of the Dzire compact sedan. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition LXi is priced at Rs 5.56 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the Dzire Special Edition LDi at Rs 6.56 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Based on the LXi/LDi variant, the Dzire gets added features apart from the standard equipment which results in a saving of Rs 30,000. As for the additional equipment, the special edition Dzire gets a 2-speaker music system with Bluetooth functionality, reverse parking sensors, front power windows, wheel cover and a central locking system.
The launch of the special edition Dzire comes around the time of the upcoming festive season which generally provides a boost to sales for Indian automakers. The fact that the special edition is based on the entry-level variant, Maruti could be pushing for sales of the base variant as buyers generally prefer the mid-level or top-level variants. The Maruti Dzire has ABS, EBD and Brake Assist, engine immobilizer, ISOFIX child anchorages dual front airbags as standard. Apart from this, the entry-level variant also gets LED taillights, steel wheels, AC, multi-information display and tilt steering.
The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque and the 1.3-litre diesel engine that churns out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency for the petrol engine is claimed to be 22 km/l and 28.4 km/l for the diesel engine. In this range, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes with the likes of Baleno, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. Maruti Suzuki is also set to launch the Ciaz facelift in India on August 21.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
