2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Launch In India on November 21
The new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift. (Image: Suzuki)
When it comes to upcoming cars made by Maruti Suzuki, they almost always have everyone talking about it and there are all sorts of speculations made on what to expect from that car. The next upcoming car by Maruti Suzuki is believed to be the next generation of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and reportedly, the car will be launched in India on November 21. Officially unveiled at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show - the new Ertiga underpins the new Swift, Dzire, Baleno and the Ignis. It receives a host of changes, prime amongst which has to be the all-new styling.
The new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire. As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look. The Ertiga also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome outlining on the license plate. It has also become a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift. (Image: Suzuki)
The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach. Under the hood, the new Ertiga is expected to get the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque and comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.3-litre diesel engine is also likely to be continued with the new Ertiga.
There are no official updates from the company’s end about the new Ertiga. Keep watching this space for more updates.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift. (Image: Suzuki)
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
