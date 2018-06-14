2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 1 Lakh Sales in 5 Months, Creates Record in India

Ever since it was first introduced in India back in 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a popular choice among the hatchback buyers of India. Selling more than 15000 units on an average per month for the past couple of years, the Swift got a new model update in the form of the third generation Swift that was launched earlier this year at the 2018 Auto Expo.And now, Maruti Suzuki Swift has attained a milestone of one-lakh unit sales in just 145 days (Under 5 months). This is the fastest 100,000 units for any car in India, a record in itself. This means that the average monthly sales of the new Swift breached 20000 units per month since its launch in February.Speaking on this occasion, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki said, “We are excited to share that the iconic Swift has yet again proven that it is the heart throb of Indians by setting a landmark of selling over 1,00,000 units in just 145 days. We would like to thank all those who chose to buy this 3rd Gen Swift, which offers both power packed performance and advanced safety. We are also grateful to our millions of Swift patrons for their continued trust in Brand Swift. This instant connect of new Swift with the customers is delightful for us and we remain committed to bring quality products with superior features in the future as well.”Since its launch in 2005, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1.89 million units of Swift cumulatively in India. Incidentally, Suzuki’s 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift. Built on Suzuki’s innovative 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new Swift gets new features such as Smart Play Infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/ Mirror Link compatibility and newly added Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology.