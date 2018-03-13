English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox
The move is seen as a competitive push as all the major rivals of Maruti Suzuki are offering 6-speed cars.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki is known to employ a 5-speed manual gearbox in all its cars, ranging from entry level compact hatchback Alto to top sped Ciaz sedan. Moneycontrol has reported that Maruti Suzuki is developing a new 6-speed manual gearbox unit codenamed MF30. The new 6-speed manual transmission will gradually replace the existing 5-speed unit.
The move is seen as a competitive push as all the major rivals of Maruti are offering 6-speed cars. The option of having a 6-speed gearbox not only enhances the driving pleasure, but also improves mileage and helps in noise reduction during high-speed run.
“Maruti is looking to shore up the use of six-speed transmissions in a gradual way. Starting with 50,000 units in the first year the demand is projected to go to 400,000 units per year by 2020”, said an industry source.
Moneycontrol further reports that the newly launched 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be the first car in the India’s largest auto maker's portfolio to get a 6-speed manual unit. A response from Maruti Suzuki stated “We don’t give guidance on future products and technologies”.
Maruti Suzuki had a brief stint with a 6-speed manual gearbox when they launched the 1.6-litre S-Cross with the same gearbox. However, the 1.6-litre S-Cross was replaced by a 1.3-litre engine in the new S-Cross and so did the 6-speed gearbox with a 5-speed one.
It will be interesting to see how this move will push the sale of a brand which is already sitting at a market share of more than 50%.
