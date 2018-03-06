2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift. (Image: News18.com)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine. (Image: Siddhatha Sharma/News18.com)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)

2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Interiors. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Facelift. (Image: News18.com)

Recently, at Auto Expo 2018 two of India’s biggest car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai launched the 2018 models of their popular hatchbacks – the Swift and the Elite i20. Maruti Suzuki played a disrupter in the market by launching the third-gen Swift for a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and taking the competition further Hyundai launched the Elite i20 facelift for Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the cars cater the same audience and stack up against each other in every term. Since the Auto Expo 2019, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!In terms of looks, it will not be wrong to say that Suzuki has done a stellar job with the design of the 2018 Swift. This is the 3rd generation of Swift and Suzuki has retained the overall silhouette of the original Swift which was launched back in 2005. The front fascia has been revamped completely with a large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. The new Swift sports 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres.The new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 gets a new revised Cascading grille and bumper design at the front. Although the headlamps on the new i20 are the same it gets reshaped fog lamps. Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, Positioning and Cornering Lamps, Front Air Curtains and R16 Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels together give a sporty front and bold rear completing the design. At the rear, the car gets bigger tail lamps and redesigned tailgate. The new 2018 i20 also gets new alloy wheels and is available in 6 options.While there are many engine options outside India, the India-spec Swift continues to use the coveted 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp and churns out 113Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre engine with 84 PS output has been re-tuned by Maruti to get more output, efficiency and performance. Moreover, the Swift also gets the auto gearbox like the 2017 DZire in both the petrol and diesel engines. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and AGS is also available on four of the variants.Under the hood, the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 facelift gets mild tweaks. The car continues to have the 1.4-litre diesel engine that produces 89bhp and churns out 220Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine will now be paired with a CVT automatic gearbox option. However, the lower variants will continue to use a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 4-speed automatic transmission has been dropped from the i20 Elite Facelift’s engine line-up.Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Swift gets a minimalistic dashboard, a new upmarket steering wheel, and two-pod instrument cluster. The car also gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Suzuki has also managed to squeeze out more space from the cabin of the Swift with an increased legroom and luggage space. Overall, 25 percent space is increased.Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Except, the new infotainment system everything inside the new 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 is similar to its current generation. It also offers DRM Arkamys Sound Mood and Navigation for technology savvy customers.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with 2-Airbags, ABS with EBD, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock and Brake Assist. As seen on other Maruti Suzuki cars, this one also comes with child seats anchor points.In terms of safety, the new i20 comes with 6-Airbags with front dual, side and curtain airbags, Antilock Braking System, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, Impact Sensing Auto Door, Unlock and Reverse Parking camera with Dynamic Guidelines.We will bring out a full comparison review of Hyundai Elite i20 and Maruti Suzuki Swift soon. keep checking this space for more updates.