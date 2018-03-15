2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine. (Image: Siddhatha Sharma/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Recently, at Auto Expo 2018 India’s biggest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2018 model of their popular hatchback – the Swift. Maruti Suzuki played a disrupter in the market by launching the third-gen Swift for a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the cars cater the same audience and stack up against each other in every term. Since the Auto Expo 2019, there’s a lot of confusion among the buyers to choose between the two. We analyze both the cars on different parameters and help you choose one!In terms of looks, it will not be wrong to say that Suzuki has done a stellar job with the design of the 2018 Swift. This is the 3rd generation of Swift and Suzuki has retained the overall silhouette of the original Swift which was launched back in 2005. The front fascia has been revamped completely with a large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. The new Swift sports 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres.The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with V-shaped grille, whose lines are extended all the way to rear. Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs and chrome inserts together gives a bold front to the car. At the rear, the car gets bigger LED tail lamps and some extra chrome on the tailgate. Maruti Suzuki is offering the car in seven colours - ray blue, fire red, met premium silver, autumn orange, premium urban blue, pearl arctic white and granite gray.While there are many engine options outside India, the India-spec Swift continues to use the coveted 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp and churns out 113Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre engine with 84 PS output has been re-tuned by Maruti to get more output, efficiency and performance. Moreover, the Swift also gets the auto gearbox like the 2017 DZire in both the petrol and diesel engines. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and AGS is also available on four of the variants.Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Baleno it gets the same 1.2-litre K series petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS DOHC engine. The petrol engine produces 84PS/115Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with an option of a CVT only in the Delta trim. The diesel engine on the other hand produces 75PS/190Nm. It gets a 5-speed manual transmission with no automatic gearbox, even as an option.Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Swift gets a minimalistic dashboard, a new upmarket steering wheel, and two-pod instrument cluster. The car also gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Suzuki has also managed to squeeze out more space from the cabin of the Swift with an increased legroom and luggage space. Overall, 25 percent space is increased.Inside the cabin, Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a sport all-black interiors with silver inserts. Baleno also gets the same touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets rear parking camera and sensors, climate control, engine start-stop button and a detailed instrument cluster with a TFT screen. The boot on the Baleno is bigger with 339 litres storage.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with 2-Airbags, ABS with EBD, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock and Brake Assist. As seen on other Maruti Suzuki cars, this one also comes with child seats anchor points.In terms of safety, the Baleno comes with same features as on the new Swift. It also comes with 2-Airbags, ABS with EBD, Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock, Brake Assist and child seat anchor points.We will bring out a full comparison review of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Swift soon. keep checking this space for more updates.