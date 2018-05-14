English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
Following is a comparison between 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS and Ford EcoSport Automatic based on the specifications and the features they offer:
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic
With the launch of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS, Indian buyers now have another option available when they are looking to buy a car with an automatic transmission that is powerful, spacious and can carry a family in comfort. Ford EcoSport is too a well-sought car in this segment. Following is a comparison of the two compact SUVs with automatic transmission based on the specifications and the features they offer:
Looks:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
The major attraction to the exterior design include the addition of newly designed projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The fog lights have been updated as well and now have indicators incorporated inside them. The new 17-inch alloy wheel design which is lighter and stronger than before.
Interiors:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
New Ford EcoSport interiors. (Photo: Ford)
Inside the cabin, Ford EcoSport gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Ford’s Sync 3 system as well as Apple Car Play And Android Auto. The car has also received a rear-parking camera, power folding outside rear view mirrors, push start/stop engine, smart entry into the car with a capacitive sensor and ambient lighting inside the car.
Power:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV now also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
All-New Ford EcoSport. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 nm of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel.
Safety:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
Ford EcoSport from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)
From the safety perspective, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, the car also gets brake assist, electronic stability program, hill hold control and traction control system.
Also Watch
Looks:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
The major attraction to the exterior design include the addition of newly designed projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The fog lights have been updated as well and now have indicators incorporated inside them. The new 17-inch alloy wheel design which is lighter and stronger than before.
Interiors:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
New Ford EcoSport interiors. (Photo: Ford)
Inside the cabin, Ford EcoSport gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Ford’s Sync 3 system as well as Apple Car Play And Android Auto. The car has also received a rear-parking camera, power folding outside rear view mirrors, push start/stop engine, smart entry into the car with a capacitive sensor and ambient lighting inside the car.
Power:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV now also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
All-New Ford EcoSport. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 nm of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel.
Safety:-
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
Ford EcoSport Automatic
Ford EcoSport from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)
From the safety perspective, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, the car also gets brake assist, electronic stability program, hill hold control and traction control system.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera