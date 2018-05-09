2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Tata Nexon AMT Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

With the launch of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS, Indian buyers now have another option available when they are looking to buy a car with automatic transmission that is powerful, spacious and can carry a family in comfort. Tata Nexon AMT is too a well-sought car in this segment. Following is a comparison of the two compact SUVs with automatic transmission based on the specifications and the features they offer:Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub 4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.The Tata Nexon comes with a push button start and electrically folding outside rear view mirrors. The star attraction, though, is the 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display which is connected to 8 speaker audio system designed by Harman. The Nexon gets the usual AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity and also comes with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.The Tata Nexon AMT comes with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 110 hp and 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT transmission will be available as an option with both these engine choices and will be a 6-speed unit.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV now also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, buyers can also get brake assist feature which helps when stopping in an emergency along with Isofix child seat mounts.The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.