2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Confirmed With AMT Gearbox, Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT Leaked Document. (Image: Team-bhp)

It’s been quite a long time now that Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is in the market and its hasn’t gone through any update cycle so far but as per a report on the internet, Maruti Suzuki is now updating it compact SUV Vitara Brezza with standard airbags and ABS across all its trims. As per the documents leaked online, company is finally adding optional AMT in Vitara Brezza along with several other updates. With the Launch of AMT variant, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV will be available in 7 trims - LDi, VDi, VDi AMT, ZDi, ZDi AMT, ZDi+, ZDi+ AMT. With ABS and airbags becoming a standard feature across all the trims current optional or (O) trims are bound to be discontinued.After the addition of ABS and airbags, the Vitara Brezza LDi trim will cost Rs 12,500 more than the current prices while the VDi trim and ZDi trim will cost Rs 8,500 and Rs 5,500 more respectively. Going on Maruti Suzuki’s current pricing structure, it is expected that the Vitara Brezza AMT will cost Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 more than the regular manual transmission variant. The company is also planning to launch a petrol engine variant of Vitara Brezza but it is not expected anytime soon.With the launch of AMT variant, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will directly stack up against the newly launched Tata Nexon AMT and Ford EcoSport.Currently, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.