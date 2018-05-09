English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV with AGS and Dual Tone Paint Scheme - Detailed Image Gallery
Here are the images of newly launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with dual tone paint scheme.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today launched its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) in India for Rs 8.54 lakh(ex-showroom). The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, the new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants and now complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review | Cars18
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
