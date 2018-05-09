2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV with AGS and Dual Tone Paint Scheme - Detailed Image Gallery

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today launched its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) in India for Rs 8.54 lakh(ex-showroom). The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, the new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches.The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants and now complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines.The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years.