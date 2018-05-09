2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with Automatic Gear Shift Launched in India for Rs 8.54 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Prices. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) today introduced its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with a new, enhanced look, and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option. The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover, the new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.Vitara Brezza now complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines. The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.Vitara Brezza with AGS will be offered in VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants.Dedicating the refreshed Vitara Brezza to customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said: “Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for India’s SUV market. We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience. AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India’s number one SUV to become even more attractive.”