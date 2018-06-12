2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs New Ford EcoSport Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

New Ford EcoSport interiors. (Photo: Ford)

All-New Ford EcoSport. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

Ford EcoSport from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)

With the launch of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with AGS, Indian buyers now have another option available when they are looking to buy a car with an automatic transmission that is powerful, spacious and can carry a family in comfort. Ford EcoSport is too a well-sought car in this segment. Following is a comparison of the two compact SUVs with automatic transmission based on the specifications and the features they offer:The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki has been given a makeover it gets new alloy wheels, in glossy black finish, add sportiness to the SUV's muscular wheel arches. The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all variants. The urban compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.The major attraction to the exterior design include the addition of newly designed projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The fog lights have been updated as well and now have indicators incorporated inside them. The new 17-inch alloy wheel design which is lighter and stronger than before.The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.Inside the cabin, Ford EcoSport gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Ford’s Sync 3 system as well as Apple Car Play And Android Auto. The car has also received a rear-parking camera, power folding outside rear view mirrors, push start/stop engine, smart entry into the car with a capacitive sensor and ambient lighting inside the car.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV now also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and 150 nm of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel.The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.From the safety perspective, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, the car also gets brake assist, electronic stability program, hill hold control and traction control system.