2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Testing in India
The testing of the car hints at an upcoming launch of the car which could be expected later this year.
Suzuki Solio. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has been on a roll as most of its newly launched cars have been doing well in terms of sales – be it the new Swift or the new Dzire. They, along with the Marui Suzuki Alto and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (which is sold under the Nexa sub-brand) have been mostly in the top five selling passenger cars in India in the past few months. Another Maruti Suzuki car which has been there in this list is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. And rightly so, as the car has proved itself to be one of the best value for money cars on sale in India. But now, the next generation of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been spotted testing in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
The heavily camouflaged test unit has got the internet talking as to what one can expect from the next generation of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. Amongst the most anticipated features is a major update to the exterior styling of the car. As seen from the image having the test car, the rear glass panel on the new Wagon R appears to be smaller than before and the headlamps seem to be more sweptback as compared to the current generation Wagon R.
The testing of the car hints at an upcoming launch of the car which could be expected later this year. Watch this space for updates.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
