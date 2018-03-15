2018 Maserati Ghibli Launched in India for Rs 1.33 Crore

2018 Maserati Ghibli. (Image: Maserati)

Italian luxury carmarker, Maserati has launched 2018 version of its best-selling sedan Ghibli in India in two new distinctive trims - GranLusso and GranSport. While the Ghibli GranLusso is distinguished by enhanced exterior finish and an option of luxurious interior with Ermenegildo Zegna silk upholstery; the Ghibli GranSport was conceived to reflect Maserati’s racing heritage displaying sportier exterior design and interior contents.The ex-showroom prices for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli in India are: Ghibli Diesel - Rs. 13,387,856, Ghibli Diesel GranSport - Rs. 13,881,858 and Ghibli Diesel GranLusso – Rs. 14,247,814.The 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 with Common-Rail direct injection exclusively developed by Maserati in collaboration with VM Motori. The Euro 6 homologated unit includes AdBlue technology and Auto Start-Stop to reduce overall fuel and CO2 emissions by up to 6%. An Active Sound System gives the V6 engine a thrilling exhaust growl.This engine produces 275 hp, while still achieving CO2 emissions of 158 g/km. Combined fuel consumption of 5.9 litres/100 km and a 70-litre tank ensure a long range of over 1,000 kilometres. The Ghibli Diesel boasts a maximum torque of 600 Nm between 2,000 and 2,600 rpm with over-boost turbocharging. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.The 2018 Ghibli was the first Maserati to be fitted with Adaptive full LED headlights with glare-free Matrix high-beam, standard in GranLusso and GranSport. Additionally, one of the key equipment now standard for India over and above a host of safety, comfort & interior feature, is the convenience and flexibility of the Skyhook suspension system. The new Ghibli has also adopted the Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), which helps to prevent vehicle instability, providing enhanced active safety, improved driving dynamics and an even more thrilling performance.The introduction of the Electric Power Steering (EPS) will improve the car’s handling and comfort, better support the driving modes and enable the newly-introduced active functions of the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), while retaining the classically Maserati razor-sharp steering feel.With the new Ghibli, Maserati packs a strong punch for it’s 2018 range in India which started the year with the launch of Maserati Quattroporte GTS and its most anticipated SUV, the Levante.