2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India for Rs 40 Lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-Class, one of its most popular executive saloons, now in its fifth generation. The new C-Class range comprises–the C 220 d Progressive, the C 220 d Prime, the most powerful C 300 d AMG Line. The C 220 d Prime is priced at Rs. 40.00 lakh, C 220 d Progressive is Rs. 44.25 lakh, C 300 d AMG line is Rs. 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The C-Class comes equipped with a new and powerful BS VI engine: the four-cylinder OM 654 diesel power train in the C 220 d and the C 300 d AMG Line.The 4-cylinder 2-litre engine on the C 300d AMG Line produces 245hp and churns out 500 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h. On the other hand, 4-cylinder 2-litre engine on the 4-cylinder 2-litre engine is tuned to produce 194hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.The interiors of the C-Class have been significantly enhanced with a new 10.25 inch media display screen and new generation telematics, NGT 5.5 smartphone integration adding better appearance and connectivity in line. The AMG Line interior in the C 300d exudes a more visible and tangible sense of sportiness in this variant, while the expressive body styling of AMG lends the exterior of the C-Class a sporty, exclusive touch. The AMG Line interior in this variant will be available in Saddle Brown and Black upholstery options.The new C-Class also comes with a new body colour option - Mojave Silver. It was launched by Mr. Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, the C 220 d will be available across all the Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the country and the C 300 d will be available in Q4, 2018.Mr. Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz India said, “This model update is the biggest in the history of the C-Class. In total, we have changed some 6,500 components, more than half the number of components in an average C-Class sedan. The C-Class we launched today is the sportiest and most dynamic of all time and it perfectly underlines its positioning of ‘Never Stop Improving’. The new C-Class is loaded with a variety of technologies and features that enhance driving pleasure, and offer unmatched luxury. We are confident that these enhancements will add a dash of athleticism and uniqueness to one of the most popular models in Mercedes-Benz’s rich product portfsolio.”He further added, “Selling over 30,500 units since its inception in India, the C-Class has been one of the best-selling luxury sedans for the Indian market and remains a key contributor to our continued success in the market. With a young and attractive product portfolio, a qualitative network that is expanding and remains a benchmark of luxury experience, a delightful customer service and carefully curated innovative brand outreach programmes; we are glad to be the most preferred choice for a luxury car buyer today. We are glad that our customer centric strategy for India is on the right track and paying results.”