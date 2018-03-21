English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a stately looking sedan. Its sheer proportions ensure that it will make its presence felt wherever it goes while the flowing lines and fantastic paint finish lets everyone know that this car is special.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Having the distinction of being the best car in the world, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class takes the game up a few notches in the luxury car segment with its advanced level of features and unmatched comfort levels.
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the perfect example of what a luxury car ought to be. No doubt, it is their flagship product and has to deliver on all counts, but what really amazes you is how Mercedes-Benz manages to make the car better with each new avatar. After all, making the best car in the world even better is a tall order and while I am tempted to say that the only way to achieve this is sheer magic, the truth is that technological advancements are being made at such a brisk pace in today’s day and age that it actually might be easier to churn out a stunning vehicle like the S-Class now than it was before. In fact, that is where the new S-Class truly scores – on the tech front. I did get my hands on both the petrol and diesel variants and can safely say that the new S-Class does take luxury motoring to a whole new level.
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a stately looking sedan. Its sheer proportions ensure that it will make its presence felt wherever it goes while the flowing lines and fantastic paint finish lets everyone know that this car is special. Taking centrestage in the looks department has to be the treatment to the front end with the large iconic Mercedes-Benz grill finished in chrome and flanked by those awesome looking and rather tech savvy Multibeam LED headlights. There is a hint of sportiness that is brought in by the front bumper design and to ensure that you are getting something special, the tristar hood ornament brings back that classic feel. The new S-Class rides on massive alloys that have been crafted to look rather elegant and they do add the finishing touch to the car’s visual appeal.
Watch: First Drive Review of The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Being the flagship product of the German luxury car brand means that its interiors have to be a class apart. The cabin is crafted from the finest materials including authentic leather and real wood inserts, however, it is the rear left seat that can recline and fold out so that you can literally lie back and enjoy the ride while getting a massage that truly defines what comfort on the S-Class is all about. You also have access to your very own personal entertainment screen which comes with its own remote and wireless headset for you to enjoy your videos without bothering the other passengers or distracting the driver.
Kitted out with every convenience possible, the new S-Class delivers an experience like no other. You get a panoramic sunroof, electric sun blinds, perfect cabin air quality that is improved by ionization and the option to have your own fragrance with the Mercedes-Benz Air Balance package. There is thermotronic automatic climate control for individual distribution of temperature according to each passenger’s personal preference and the cabin offers ambient lighting in 64 different colours that also enhance the ride experience. In terms of the infotainment available on board, the S-Class offers futuristic high definition displays that give you access to a plethora of features and vehicle updates. Add to that, the S-Class comes with two integrated wireless charging areas for your smartphone and it goes without saying that the luxury car offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for that seamless integration of your smartphone. Topping it off, the new S-Class gets a Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers and a 9 channel DSP amplifier which offers an output of 590W and the sound quality is exceptional.
Powering the new S-Class is a choice of petrol and diesel engines that are both Bharat Stage VI compliant. The S 350d diesel gets the most powerful diesel unit ever built by Mercedes-Benz for a passenger car and the in-line six-cylinder engine delivers 286 horsepower between 3400-4600 rpm while delivering a peak torque output of 600 Nm from 1200-3200 rpm. The S 450 comes powered by a V6 petrol engine that delivers 367 horsepower between 5500-6100 rpm and generates 500 Nm of torque between 1600 – 4000 rpm. The S 350d can go from 0-100km/h in six seconds flat, while the petrol version does the same dash in 5.1 seconds. Both versions are limited to a top speed of 250 km/h. To ensure that you get the very best in terms of performance out of these engines, Mercedes-Benz has equipped the S-Class with multiple driving modes that also include ‘Sport’ mode should you feel the need for speed!
Taking the driving experience to a new level is the radar-based driving assistance features which help reduce the risk of accidents and make the S-Class a rather safe place to be. Features such as active distance assist, active steering assist, active blind spot and active brake assist to aid the driver to ‘see’ more and thus drive safer. Of course, the car has the ability to initiate processes in the event that the driver doesn’t. This includes bringing the car to a complete halt if an obstruction is sensed.
Overall, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins you over for its sheer level of comfort, outstanding features and the fact that it makes you feel like a better person. There are a few cars on this planet that achieve this and undoubtedly it is the S-Class that has pioneered this segment and continues to lead from the front.
(Vikram Gour is the Founder and Editor, MotorScribes he can be reached out on Twitter @VikramGour)
Also Watch
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the perfect example of what a luxury car ought to be. No doubt, it is their flagship product and has to deliver on all counts, but what really amazes you is how Mercedes-Benz manages to make the car better with each new avatar. After all, making the best car in the world even better is a tall order and while I am tempted to say that the only way to achieve this is sheer magic, the truth is that technological advancements are being made at such a brisk pace in today’s day and age that it actually might be easier to churn out a stunning vehicle like the S-Class now than it was before. In fact, that is where the new S-Class truly scores – on the tech front. I did get my hands on both the petrol and diesel variants and can safely say that the new S-Class does take luxury motoring to a whole new level.
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a stately looking sedan. Its sheer proportions ensure that it will make its presence felt wherever it goes while the flowing lines and fantastic paint finish lets everyone know that this car is special. Taking centrestage in the looks department has to be the treatment to the front end with the large iconic Mercedes-Benz grill finished in chrome and flanked by those awesome looking and rather tech savvy Multibeam LED headlights. There is a hint of sportiness that is brought in by the front bumper design and to ensure that you are getting something special, the tristar hood ornament brings back that classic feel. The new S-Class rides on massive alloys that have been crafted to look rather elegant and they do add the finishing touch to the car’s visual appeal.
Watch: First Drive Review of The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Being the flagship product of the German luxury car brand means that its interiors have to be a class apart. The cabin is crafted from the finest materials including authentic leather and real wood inserts, however, it is the rear left seat that can recline and fold out so that you can literally lie back and enjoy the ride while getting a massage that truly defines what comfort on the S-Class is all about. You also have access to your very own personal entertainment screen which comes with its own remote and wireless headset for you to enjoy your videos without bothering the other passengers or distracting the driver.
Kitted out with every convenience possible, the new S-Class delivers an experience like no other. You get a panoramic sunroof, electric sun blinds, perfect cabin air quality that is improved by ionization and the option to have your own fragrance with the Mercedes-Benz Air Balance package. There is thermotronic automatic climate control for individual distribution of temperature according to each passenger’s personal preference and the cabin offers ambient lighting in 64 different colours that also enhance the ride experience. In terms of the infotainment available on board, the S-Class offers futuristic high definition displays that give you access to a plethora of features and vehicle updates. Add to that, the S-Class comes with two integrated wireless charging areas for your smartphone and it goes without saying that the luxury car offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for that seamless integration of your smartphone. Topping it off, the new S-Class gets a Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers and a 9 channel DSP amplifier which offers an output of 590W and the sound quality is exceptional.
Powering the new S-Class is a choice of petrol and diesel engines that are both Bharat Stage VI compliant. The S 350d diesel gets the most powerful diesel unit ever built by Mercedes-Benz for a passenger car and the in-line six-cylinder engine delivers 286 horsepower between 3400-4600 rpm while delivering a peak torque output of 600 Nm from 1200-3200 rpm. The S 450 comes powered by a V6 petrol engine that delivers 367 horsepower between 5500-6100 rpm and generates 500 Nm of torque between 1600 – 4000 rpm. The S 350d can go from 0-100km/h in six seconds flat, while the petrol version does the same dash in 5.1 seconds. Both versions are limited to a top speed of 250 km/h. To ensure that you get the very best in terms of performance out of these engines, Mercedes-Benz has equipped the S-Class with multiple driving modes that also include ‘Sport’ mode should you feel the need for speed!
Taking the driving experience to a new level is the radar-based driving assistance features which help reduce the risk of accidents and make the S-Class a rather safe place to be. Features such as active distance assist, active steering assist, active blind spot and active brake assist to aid the driver to ‘see’ more and thus drive safer. Of course, the car has the ability to initiate processes in the event that the driver doesn’t. This includes bringing the car to a complete halt if an obstruction is sensed.
Overall, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class wins you over for its sheer level of comfort, outstanding features and the fact that it makes you feel like a better person. There are a few cars on this planet that achieve this and undoubtedly it is the S-Class that has pioneered this segment and continues to lead from the front.
(Vikram Gour is the Founder and Editor, MotorScribes he can be reached out on Twitter @VikramGour)
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Sanjay Dutt Plans Legal Action Against 'Unauthorised' Biography; Read His Statement
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet
- PSL 2018: Umaid 'Iron Man' Asif Helps Peshawar Eliminate Quetta