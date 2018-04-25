English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Mini Countryman to Launch in India on May 3
While the 1st gen Countryman was a CBU, the 2nd gen Countryman is locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, significantly reducing high import duties.
MINI Countryman at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: News18.com)
BMW India unveiled the second generation Mini Countryman at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 and now the company is all set to launch the car in India on May 3. While the 1st gen Countryman was a CBU, the 2nd gen Countryman is locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, significantly reducing high import duties. The new Countryman design is an evolution over the previous car, with basic elements retained from the first generation.
The second generation Mini Countryman will be available in three variants: two petrol variants - Mini Countryman Cooper S and Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired and one diesel variant - Mini Countryman Cooper SD.
Engine options include a 2-litre, Twin Power Turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 192 PS and 280 Nm. The Mini Countryman Cooper SD gets a four-cylinder diesel engine that generates a peak output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds up to a top speed is 220 km/h. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed transmission.
The Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW is equipped with the aerodynamic kit, rear roof spoiler and 18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels. Deliveries of the car are expected to begin from June 2018 onwards.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
