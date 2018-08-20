English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched in India for Rs 31.95 Lakh
The 2018 Outlander only comes with automatic transmission and competes with Toyota's Fortuner, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Honda's CR-V.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
Mitsubishi Motors has launched its much-awaited new-generation Outlander SUV in India for Rs. 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The 2018 Outlander only comes with automatic transmission and competes with Toyota's Fortuner, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Honda's CR-V. Power comes from a 2.4-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine which offers 167PS of peak power and 222Nm of torque.
The Outlander SUV has an advanced CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Furthermore, it also gets a new auto light control LED headlight, dual zone AC air filters, electric parking brake, power tilt and sliding sunroof, rain sensing wipers, and a keyless operation system.
Other features on the new generation Outlander include a 7 inch 2 Din system, 710W 8-channel high power amplifier with six speakers and a woofer with shark fin antenna along with a rear camera. The last generation Mitsubishi Outlander was over six years old and received a facelift in back in 2012.
