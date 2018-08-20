2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Launched in India for Rs 31.95 Lakh

Mitsubishi Motors has launched its much-awaited new-generation Outlander SUV in India for Rs. 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The 2018 Outlander only comes with automatic transmission and competes with Toyota's Fortuner, Volkswagen's Tiguan and Honda's CR-V. Power comes from a 2.4-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine which offers 167PS of peak power and 222Nm of torque.The Outlander SUV has an advanced CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Furthermore, it also gets a new auto light control LED headlight, dual zone AC air filters, electric parking brake, power tilt and sliding sunroof, rain sensing wipers, and a keyless operation system.Other features on the new generation Outlander include a 7 inch 2 Din system, 710W 8-channel high power amplifier with six speakers and a woofer with shark fin antenna along with a rear camera. The last generation Mitsubishi Outlander was over six years old and received a facelift in back in 2012.