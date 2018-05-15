English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV to Launch in India Soon - Detailed Image Gallery
Here is a detailed image gallery of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV which will be launched in India in coming months.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
Mitsubishi Motors is all set to launch its all-new Outlander SUV in India in coming months and the car has started to reach the dealerships. The company has officially started accepting bookings of the all-new Outlander SUV in India through its website. The Outlander was confirmed for India launch by Mitsubishi back in August last year, however, till now the SUV is not launched in India.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The current third generation Mitsubishi Outlander is over six years old and received a facelift in 2012. It’s been 6 years without a change in the domestic market, where it is sold only in one configuration.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The Indian-spec Mitsubishi Outlander measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a 2,670 mm wheelbase and a 190 mm ground clearance.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The Mitsubishi Outlander is powered by a 4B12 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine under the hood that produces 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 222 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and has a full-time 4WD system.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The Mitsubishi Outlander is available in a 7-seat version and features LED headlamps with LED DRL, LED fog lamps, anti-tapping sun roof, rain sensing wipers, heated mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps. Inside the cabin are the leather seats, leather gearshift knob, electronic parking brake, 6.1-inch central display and Rockford sound system with a 710-watt amplifier.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
The car is offered with 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, BA, ASC and HSA as standard and is available in Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Cool Silver, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Gray colours.
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander. (Image: Mitsubishi)
