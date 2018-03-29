English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Nissan LEAF Named ‘World Green Car of the Year’, 1st All-Electric Car to Win
The previous-generation Nissan LEAF was named “World Car of the Year” in 2011 and remains the only pure electric vehicle to win that award in its 14-year history.
New 2018 Nissan Leaf EV. (Image: Nissan)
The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, has been named the “2018 World Green Car” at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. The first all-electric vehicle to win the World Green Car award since the category’s inception in 2016, the 2018 Nissan LEAF has been reinvented for its second generation.
The new Nissan LEAF combines greater range with a dynamic new design and the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including ProPILOT Assist, e-Pedal, automatic emergency braking and more.
New 2018 Nissan Leaf EV Cabin. (Image: Nissan)
“We’re very proud that since Nissan LEAF launched in 2010, we’ve been able to put more than 300,000 zero-emission electric vehicles on the road worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints around the globe,” said Daniele Schillaci, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Sales, Zero Emission Vehicle and Battery Business, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
The 2018 Nissan LEAF rose to the top among a list of five initial category entries and was the stand-alone EV in the running. Jurors considered the vehicle's overall environmental impact including tailpipe emissions and fuel consumption upon selecting the overall winner.
The previous-generation Nissan LEAF was named “World Car of the Year” in 2011 and remains the only pure electric vehicle to win that award in its 14-year history.
The previous-generation Nissan LEAF was named “World Car of the Year” in 2011 and remains the only pure electric vehicle to win that award in its 14-year history.
-
