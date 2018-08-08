English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Nissan Micra Launched at Rs 5.03 Lakh, Gets 6.2-Inch Touchscreen and Dual Airbags
The Nissan Micra comes with a choice of two powertrains - a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with the X-Tronic CVT and a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
2018 Nissan Micra. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan has launched a refreshed version of the Micra hatchback in India. The changes which are new to the 2018 Nissan Micra are the standard dual airbags and a 6.2-inch touchscreen. The prices will start from Rs 5.03 lakh for the Nissan Micra Active. On the safety front, apart from the dual airbags, the 2018 Micra speed-sensing door lock and driver seat belt reminder as standard across all variants. ABS, however, is still absent.
“With a fusion of European styling and Japanese technology, the Micra is Nissan’s most popular models in over 100 countries. Catering to the needs of Indian consumers for a safer, interactive and a more intelligent driving experience, we have introduced the more intelligent and sportier Nissan Micra with a host of features addressing these needs,” said, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Nissan Motor India.
The refreshed Micra also gets additional features like reverse parking sensor, reverse parking camera with built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN with phone mirroring and turn indicators on ORVM along with a speed warning device.
6.2-inch touchscreen on the 2018 Nissan Micra. (Image: Nissan)
The Micra also gets a new integrated connected car technology called NissanConnect. This technology sports features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location. The 2018 Micra also gets keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’ which will guide Nissan customers to their cars.
The Nissan Micra comes with a choice of two powertrains - a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with the X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
