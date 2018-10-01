English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Paris Motorshow Preview: 5 Cars For Indian Buyers - Suzuki Jimny, BMW Z4 & More
We have listed down top 5 vehicles that will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and holds importance for India!
Some 660,000 visitors attended the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Image for Representation only. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mondial De L’Auto Paris or Paris Motorshow, as it is commonly called is one of the largest auto shows in the world and happens every two years, just like the Auto Expo in India. This year, Paris Motor Show will throw open its doors to public from 4th October to 14th October, with media days starting on 2nd October. The Paris Show is a stage where carmakers from across the globe showcase their new products, concepts and upcoming technologies. While makers like Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Volkswagen, Ford, Volvo, Nissan and Volvo are skipping this year’s show, other brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and more are planning to go full blow at the Expo. However, there are only a few products that hold importance for the Indian market, and will make their way to the country. We have listed down top 5 vehicles that will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and holds importance for India!
The Jimny for Japan comes with a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the Jimny Sierra has a larger engine. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Jimny
The Japanese carmaker is more than successful in the Indian market and with a 50+% market share, Indian market is also the most profitable one for Suzuki Motors. People eagerly wait for any new product from Maruti Suzuki India and that expectations are raised even further when the product is a compact SUV with 4x4 drivetrain. Suzuki will showcase the recently unveiled new-gen Jimny SUV at the Paris Motorshow with all those funky colors like lime green and blue.
2019 Audi A4. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Audi A4
Audi A4 is one of the most sold Audis ever and is loved across the globe for its no non-sense design, features and performance. The entry level luxury sedan from the German automaker is also very popular in India. At the 2018 Paris Motorshow, Audi will be showcasing the updated A4 which has a sharper look and added features. The car will go on sale in the European markets during the summer, so we can expect India launch in H2 2018.
2019 BMW 3 Series teaser. (Image: BMW)
BMW 3-Series
The Audi A4 rival – BMW 3-Series is known for its dynamic handling and driving characteristic and is popular among luxury car buyer who loves to drive vehicles themselves. While the BMW 3-Series faces a lot of competition from the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the German automaker is hoping to cover the lost ground by launching the new 3-Series at the Paris Expo. Expect redesigned exteriors, updated cabin and tweaked performance.
The latest generation of the BMW Roadster celebrates its World Premiere at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. (Image: BMW)
BMW Z4
Another beemer to look out for at the 2018 Paris Motorshow is the long awaited BMW Z4 roadster that was recently revealed at the Pebble Beach, and now will be shown in Paris. The Z4 has been the poster boy of the 2-seater sports roadsters and is overhauled with a completely new design and engine options to rival the Porsche Boxster and Mercedes-Benz SLC. The new BMW is more focused on dynamic ability.
Skoda Kodiaq vRS teaser. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Skoda has a performance arm that is known for adding oomph factor in the Czech vehicles, as we have seen in the case of Skoda Octavia vRS. Now Skoda is ready with the Kodiaq vRS, which will be showcased for the first time at the Paris Motorshow. The performance SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine developing 237bhp and an even more impressive 369 lb.-ft. of torque. We are hoping that Skoda will bring the tweaked SUV to India as the standard version is already on sale here and so is the performance sedan.
