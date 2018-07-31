English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2018 Range Rover Gets Even More Exclusive With Overfinch
Overfinch has just launched a new package of upgrades for the 2018 Range Rover, which among other things includes plenty of carbon fiber trim and some extremely exotic upholstery options.
2018 Overfinch Range Rover. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
If the 2018 Range Rover still isn't special enough or stylish enough for your taste and you don't mind spending a decent amount of extra cash, Overfinch is a company that just might have the answer. The UK company, which has long been renowned for its enhancement of Land Rover's finest models, has come up with what it's referring to as its "most comprehensive Range Rover enhancement package to date." Overfinch has just launched a new package of upgrades for the 2018 Range Rover, which among other things includes plenty of carbon fiber trim and some extremely exotic upholstery options.
But unlike some tuning companies who mess around with a car's engine control unit to produce more power and make the interiors a little more luxurious, Overfinch goes the extra mile and even tries to make the Range Rover look better than it did when it came out of the factory. The images of the demonstrator model Overfinch has released reveal an exterior redesign that includes a new front air intake, revised LED running lights, and exposed carbon fiber for the intake grilles and spoiler. Move around to the back of the vehicle and there's a redesigned bumper with a deep aerodynamic diffuser sitting above a set of Overfinch-branded exhaust tips. The exhaust itself is one of those increasingly common ones controlled by Bluetooth, which allows the driver to control the sound and volume of the exhaust.
2018 Overfinch Range Rover. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Even though the Range Rover weighs in at curb weight of a whopping 2.5 tonnes, a keen focus on lightness has been adopted by Overfinch with this particular package. After all, just because it's a heavy vehicle to start off with doesn't mean it's acceptable to make it even heavier than it needs to be. So, all of the exterior components of the package are carbon fiber, and even the bespoke alloy wheels have been designed to be as light as possible.
On the inside, the upgrades are a little more extravagant. A new 'Lumière' seat design can be found inside, which in its standard form is trimmed in Scottish Bridge of Weir leather. Overfinch aficionados will know that's still a little mundane by their standards, so the company suggests a wide variety of more exotic hides instead, such as one called "ostrich and shagreen." In case you don't already know, Shagreen is the name of an untanned skin that can be taken from creatures as diverse as a horse, shark or stingray. There's no standard price quoted for the package as buyers are expected to individualize them further to suit their taste and requirements.
Also Watch
But unlike some tuning companies who mess around with a car's engine control unit to produce more power and make the interiors a little more luxurious, Overfinch goes the extra mile and even tries to make the Range Rover look better than it did when it came out of the factory. The images of the demonstrator model Overfinch has released reveal an exterior redesign that includes a new front air intake, revised LED running lights, and exposed carbon fiber for the intake grilles and spoiler. Move around to the back of the vehicle and there's a redesigned bumper with a deep aerodynamic diffuser sitting above a set of Overfinch-branded exhaust tips. The exhaust itself is one of those increasingly common ones controlled by Bluetooth, which allows the driver to control the sound and volume of the exhaust.
2018 Overfinch Range Rover. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Even though the Range Rover weighs in at curb weight of a whopping 2.5 tonnes, a keen focus on lightness has been adopted by Overfinch with this particular package. After all, just because it's a heavy vehicle to start off with doesn't mean it's acceptable to make it even heavier than it needs to be. So, all of the exterior components of the package are carbon fiber, and even the bespoke alloy wheels have been designed to be as light as possible.
On the inside, the upgrades are a little more extravagant. A new 'Lumière' seat design can be found inside, which in its standard form is trimmed in Scottish Bridge of Weir leather. Overfinch aficionados will know that's still a little mundane by their standards, so the company suggests a wide variety of more exotic hides instead, such as one called "ostrich and shagreen." In case you don't already know, Shagreen is the name of an untanned skin that can be taken from creatures as diverse as a horse, shark or stingray. There's no standard price quoted for the package as buyers are expected to individualize them further to suit their taste and requirements.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
- Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 3 Lakh Stolen from Singer Mika Singh's Mumbai Residence
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Harley-Davidson to Launch Lightweight 250-500 cc Motorcycle for Asian Markets Including India
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...