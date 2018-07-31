2018 Range Rover Gets Even More Exclusive With Overfinch

2018 Overfinch Range Rover. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

If the 2018 Range Rover still isn't special enough or stylish enough for your taste and you don't mind spending a decent amount of extra cash, Overfinch is a company that just might have the answer. The UK company, which has long been renowned for its enhancement of Land Rover's finest models, has come up with what it's referring to as its "most comprehensive Range Rover enhancement package to date." Overfinch has just launched a new package of upgrades for the 2018 Range Rover, which among other things includes plenty of carbon fiber trim and some extremely exotic upholstery options.But unlike some tuning companies who mess around with a car's engine control unit to produce more power and make the interiors a little more luxurious, Overfinch goes the extra mile and even tries to make the Range Rover look better than it did when it came out of the factory. The images of the demonstrator model Overfinch has released reveal an exterior redesign that includes a new front air intake, revised LED running lights, and exposed carbon fiber for the intake grilles and spoiler. Move around to the back of the vehicle and there's a redesigned bumper with a deep aerodynamic diffuser sitting above a set of Overfinch-branded exhaust tips. The exhaust itself is one of those increasingly common ones controlled by Bluetooth, which allows the driver to control the sound and volume of the exhaust.Even though the Range Rover weighs in at curb weight of a whopping 2.5 tonnes, a keen focus on lightness has been adopted by Overfinch with this particular package. After all, just because it's a heavy vehicle to start off with doesn't mean it's acceptable to make it even heavier than it needs to be. So, all of the exterior components of the package are carbon fiber, and even the bespoke alloy wheels have been designed to be as light as possible.On the inside, the upgrades are a little more extravagant. A new 'Lumière' seat design can be found inside, which in its standard form is trimmed in Scottish Bridge of Weir leather. Overfinch aficionados will know that's still a little mundane by their standards, so the company suggests a wide variety of more exotic hides instead, such as one called "ostrich and shagreen." In case you don't already know, Shagreen is the name of an untanned skin that can be taken from creatures as diverse as a horse, shark or stingray. There's no standard price quoted for the package as buyers are expected to individualize them further to suit their taste and requirements.