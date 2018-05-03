2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Details Announced

Royal Enfield has announced the dates for the 2018 Himalayan Odyssey. The motorcycle ride will see participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain, covering a distance of close to 2,200 kilometres in 18 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. It will be held from July 5th to July 22nd, 2018. The 15th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from India Gate, Delhi and traverse towards Khardung-La – the highest motorable road in the world at 17,500 feet above sea level. The registrations will be open from May 4th onwards.The Himalayas have been the mecca for motorcyclists and the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey has been their chosen journey to ride through the mighty mountains. Royal Enfield is embarking on this journey with 50 participants on the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 women participants on the Himalayan Odyssey Women edition. Both the rides will be flagged off from Delhi together and will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Through the ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. Both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain.Royal Enfield is also expected to launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 soon. The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8-valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, specially developed for this motorcycle.