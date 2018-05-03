English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Details Announced
The motorcycle ride will see participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain, covering a distance of close to 2,200 kilometres in 18 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey details are out. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield has announced the dates for the 2018 Himalayan Odyssey. The motorcycle ride will see participants traversing the mighty Himalayan terrain, covering a distance of close to 2,200 kilometres in 18 days on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. It will be held from July 5th to July 22nd, 2018. The 15th edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will be flagged off from India Gate, Delhi and traverse towards Khardung-La – the highest motorable road in the world at 17,500 feet above sea level. The registrations will be open from May 4th onwards.
The Himalayas have been the mecca for motorcyclists and the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey has been their chosen journey to ride through the mighty mountains. Royal Enfield is embarking on this journey with 50 participants on the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 women participants on the Himalayan Odyssey Women edition. Both the rides will be flagged off from Delhi together and will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Through the ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. Both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain.
Also Watch:
Royal Enfield is also expected to launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 soon. The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8-valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, specially developed for this motorcycle.
Also Watch
The Himalayas have been the mecca for motorcyclists and the Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey has been their chosen journey to ride through the mighty mountains. Royal Enfield is embarking on this journey with 50 participants on the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 women participants on the Himalayan Odyssey Women edition. Both the rides will be flagged off from Delhi together and will ride on different routes before finally converging at Leh. Through the ride, the participants will traverse across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh as well as Spiti. Both the regions will throw hostile challenges at the riders in terms of weather and terrain.
Also Watch:
Royal Enfield is also expected to launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 soon. The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8-valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, specially developed for this motorcycle.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award